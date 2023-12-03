On Friday, December 1, the Mumbai Police issued a traffic advisory ahead of the 67th Death Anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar. The 67th death anniversary of Bharat Ratna Dr. Babasaheb Ambedkar, also known as Mahaparinirvan Din, will be held on December 6, 2023, in Chaitya Bhoomi, Shivaji Park in the Dadar neighbourhood of Mumbai, according to a traffic advisory. According to the police, there will be a significant influx of Ambedkar followers at Chaitya Bhoomi in Dadar from December 4 to December 7, 2023. As a result of this massive gathering at and around Shivaji Park, traffic flow on surrounding roads will be impacted. As a result, the traffic arrangement below has been created. BR Ambedkar Death Anniversary: Know Mahaparinirvan Diwas 2022 Date, History and Significance of the Day To Remember Babasaheb Ambedkar.

Mumbai Police Issues Traffic Advisory for ‘Mahaparinirvan Din’

Following traffic restrictions shall be imposed from 06 am. 05th Dec. till 0.00 am on 07th Dec to ensure sookti traffic movement. — Mumbai Traffic Police (@MTPHereToHelp) December 3, 2023

