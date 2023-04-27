Renting a property is quite a task, especially if a tenant is a bachelor. Many societies do not permit apartment renting to unmarried individuals. All works out well if the tenant is cordial, but what happens when they are horrible? A landlord in Bengaluru recently shared photos of his apartment, which he rented out to a bachelor, on Reddit. The images showed the apartment in a horrible condition. The pictures show dozens of empty alcohol bottles spread across the apartment, the kitchen in disarray and garbage left to rot on the floor. The post has renewed the long-standing debate of whether properties shall be rented to bachelors. Bengaluru: Woman Jumps Off Rapido Bike To Escape Molestation Bid by Rider in Yelahanka New Town; Shocking Video Goes Viral.

Bachelor Leave ‘Ungodly’ Mess:

This is why people don’t like renting to bachelors. An “educated” bachelor working in a “large MNC” did this in Bangalore. Got these pics from Reddit. pic.twitter.com/LbYhEk9hx5 — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) April 26, 2023

