Recently, several media reports claimed that the bacterial cases in AIIMS Delhi are linked to the recent surge in ‘Mysterious Pneumonia’ cases in China. The Government of India has debunked such claims, stating that the Mycoplasma pneumonia is the commonest bacterial cause of community-acquired pneumonia. Pneumonia Cases in AIIMS Delhi have no link to the recent surge in respiratory infections in children in China, such claims are misleading and inaccurate, a recent statement by GOI said. Mysterious Pneumonia Outbreak in China: Hospitals Overwhelmed as Cases of Respiratory Illness Among Children Surge, WHO Asks People To Follow Precautionary Measures.

GOI Debunks Media Reports Regarding Bacterial Cases in AIIMS Delhi

Media reports claiming detection of bacterial cases in AIIMS Delhi linked to the recent surge in Pneumonia cases in China are misleading and inaccurate. Mycoplasma pneumonia is the commonest bacterial cause of community-acquired pneumonia. Pneumonia Cases in AIIMS Delhi have no… pic.twitter.com/rZkpgPEwv1 — ANI (@ANI) December 7, 2023

