The sky around the Golden Temple in Amritsar was lit up with fireworks on the occasion of Baisakhi 2024. A large number of devotees gathered at the sacred site to offer prayers and partake in the celebrations. The spectacular display of fireworks in the evening added to the festive spirit, creating a memorable experience for those present. Baisakhi 2024 Wishes: PM Narendra Modi, Amit Shah and Others Extend Greetings of Sikh New Year.

Baisakhi 2024

#WATCH | Punjab: Fireworks adorn the sky around the Golden Temple in Amritsar, on the occasion of #Baisakhi. A large number of devotees offered prayers here and witnessed the fireworks this evening. pic.twitter.com/kH8skZChLV — ANI (@ANI) April 13, 2024

