Following the tragic train accident in the Balasore district of Odisha, South Eastern Railway's General Manager, Archana Joshi, has been relieved of her duties nearly a month later. The Indian Railway released an official statement stating that the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet has sanctioned the appointment of Anil Kumar Mishra as the new General Manager of South Eastern Railway. On June 2, a collision occurred in Balasore that involved three trains that claimed the lives of approximately 300 people, while leaving over 1,100 others injured. The triple train crash stands as one of the most severe rail accidents witnessed in India in almost thirty years. Odisha Train Tragedy: 29 of 81 Bodies of Victims Identified Through DNA Testing, Says. Bhubaneswar Municipal Corporation

Balasore Train Accident Aftermath:

