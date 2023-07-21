Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said that the tragic triple train accident in Odisha's Balasore district in June to lapses in the 'signalling-circuit-alteration', which resulted in incorrect signals being displayed. Vaishnaw explained the cause behind the accident in response to questions by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader John Brittas and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh in Parliament’s Rajya Sabha. "The rear-collision was due to the lapses in the signalling-circuit-alteration carried out at the North Signal Goomty (of the station) in the past, and during the execution of the signalling work related to replacement of Electric Lifting Barrier for level crossing gate no. 94 at the Station," Vaishnaw said in a written reply to Rajya Sabha. Odisha's Balasore witnessed one of the deadliest train accidents in India over the past three decades. The tragedy claimed the lives of at least 295 people while leaving more than 1,100 others injured.

Balasore Train Accident Cause:

