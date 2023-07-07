Three railway employees have been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Friday in connection with the Balasore train disaster, which resulted in the deaths of over 250 people. The Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 304, which is applied for culpable homicide that does not equal to murder, results in the detention of all three workers. Arun Kumar Mahanta, Md. Amir Khan (junior section engineer), and Papu Kumar (technician) are the three suspects. The CBI has also booked the three defendants under section 201 of the IPC for allegedly destroying evidence of an offence. Odisha Train Tragedy: Railway Board Recommends CBI Probe in Balasore Train Accident, Says Ashwini Vaishnaw (Watch Video).

Senior Section Engineer Among Three Arrested by CBI in Connection With Balasore Train Accident

