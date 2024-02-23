On Friday, unidentified individuals opened fire inside a Punjab National Bank (PNB) branch in Jaipur, Rajasthan, critically injuring the cashier. The incident occurred at the PNB branch on Joshi Marg in the Jhotwara area when two masked individuals entered the bank with weapons and began threatening the employees. A video of the incident has since circulated widely on social media. According to Jhotwara Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Surendra Singh Ranaut, the miscreants entered the bank around 10 am with the intention of robbing it. When cashier Narendra Singh resisted, they shot him. The investigation is ongoing. Robbery Caught on Camera in Hyderabad: Masked Men Storm Jewellery Shop in Akbar Bagh, Thrash Owner and Flee With Lakhs; Video Surfaces.

Bank Robbery Attempt in Jaipur Video

VIDEO | Unidentified miscreants opened fire inside a bank during a robbery attempt in Jhotwara area of #Jaipur, Rajasthan, earlier today. One of the assailants was nabbed by people as they tried to run away from the spot. (Source: Third Party) pic.twitter.com/i139gJIirZ — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 23, 2024

