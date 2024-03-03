BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat has been targeted with the circulation of an obscene video within 24 hours of his re-nomination for Lok Sabha Elections 2024. His private secretary, Dinesh Rawat, has lodged a complaint against an unknown individual, alleging a conspiracy to tarnish the MP’s political image. The secretary claims that the video being circulated has been edited. In his written complaint to the police, Dinesh Chandra Rawat stated that an objectionable video against the MP, which is edited, is being circulated on internet media to tarnish his image. He has requested that a case be registered against those circulating the video. Kirit Somaiya 'Sex Video' Row: BJP Leader Gets Extortion Email Threatening To Leak His 'Obscene' Clips, Files FIR.

BJP MP Files FIR Over Alleged Obscene Video

