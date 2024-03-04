Barabanki's BJP Lok Sabha candidate, Upendra Singh Rawat, on Monday, March 4, declared his refusal to contest any elections until proven innocent in an alleged "obscene video" case. Rawat maintains that the video results from malicious editing, with his face allegedly superimposed on someone else's body using Deepfake AI technology. The purported video surfaced two days after the BJP announced its initial list of Lok Sabha candidates. Rawat attributes the dissemination of the video to political rivals who seek to undermine his candidacy. Barabanki BJP MP Upendra Rawat Files FIR After Obscene Video Goes Viral.

BJP MP Upendra Singh Rawat Refuses to Contest Lok Sab Elections

मेरा एक एडिटेड वीडियो वायरल किया जा रहा है जो DeepFake AI तकनीक द्वारा जेनरेटेड है, जिसकी FIR मैंने दर्ज करा दी है,इसके संदर्भ में मैंने मा॰ राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष जी से निवेदन किया है कि इसकी जाँच करवायी जाये। जबतक मैं निर्दोष साबित नहीं होता सार्वजनिक जीवन में कोई चुनाव नहीं लड़ूँगा — Upendra Singh Rawat (@upendrasinghMP) March 4, 2024

VIDEO | "An edited video of me is being made viral, this is done by those who themselves have been isolated and sidelined in politics; they could not tolerate the fact of me getting ticket again. The video has been created using Deepfake AI technology. My face has been… pic.twitter.com/p4bc7vPYZ5 — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 4, 2024

