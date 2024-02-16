In a shocking incident that has left Uttar Pradesh stunned, a man was seen parading in public with the severed head of his wife. The man, identified as Anil, a mason from Barabanki, was captured in visuals shot by passersby, holding his wife’s head in one hand and a knife in the other. The gruesome scene was witnessed by scores of commuters until Anil was apprehended by the police. According to the police, Anil had been married to the victim for eight years but had been living separately. He allegedly beheaded her, suspecting her of having an extramarital affair. The couple has two children. Murder Caught on Camera in Bilaspur: Two Youths Brutally Thrashed With Sticks and Shovel in Chhattisgarh, One Dies; Horrific Video Surfaces.

Barabanki Horror (Disturbing Visuals)

