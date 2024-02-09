A procession led by Maulana Tauqeer Raza, a prominent Muslim cleric and politician, turned violent on Friday afternoon when some youths from the same community hurled stones at the participants. The incident took place after the Friday prayers, when Maulana Raza and his supporters were returning to their homes from the mosque. Three to four people were injured in the stone pelting, and some shops and vehicles were also damaged. According to the police, the trouble started when some people objected to the slogans raised by the procession, which they considered provocative and inflammatory. A heated argument ensued, which soon escalated into a clash. The stone pelters also targeted the police personnel who tried to intervene and restore order. The police had to resort to mild force and tear gas to disperse the mob. Uttar Pradesh: Five Injured in Firing Between Rival Groups in Bareilly, Probe Underway.

Stone Pelting and Clashes Mar Maulana Tauqeer Raza's Procession (Viewer Discretion Advised)

बरेली- मौलाना तौकीर रजा के नेतृत्व में जब हजारों लोग जुलूस निकालकर लौट रहे थे, तब कुछ लोगों ने इनके नारेबाजी करने का विरोध किया। यहां आपस में मारपीट हुई। फिर पत्थर बरसाए गए। सड़क पर रखे सामान में भी तोड़फोड़ की गई। पुलिस अब पूरे शहर में फ्लैग मार्च निकाल रही है। pic.twitter.com/OAv8TRL0Vj — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) February 9, 2024

