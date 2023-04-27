The Delhi High Court set aside the decision of the Delhi University that debarred PhD Scholar and National Secretary of NSUI Lokesh Chugh from taking examination for a period of one year over his alleged involvement in screening of a recent BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and latter's alleged role in the 2002 Gujarat riots. Earlier, in an affidavit before the court, the varsity had defended its action against Chugh and said that students who screened the documentary without permission and organised protests despite prohibitory orders indulged in “gross indiscipline”. Screening Banned of BBC Documentary On PM Narendra Modi Amounts to Gross Indiscipline Inside Campus: Delhi University to High Court.

Delhi High Court Sets Aside DU’s Order

