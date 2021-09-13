For a while now there have been reports suggesting that BCCI could explore the option of split captaincy between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli after the T20 World Cup 2021. However, BCCI Treasurer Arun Dhumal confirmed that Virat Kohli will remain the captain for all formats.

#BCCI (@BCCI) treasurer Arun Dhumal on Monday rubbished reports suggesting that Team #India captain #ViratKohli (@imVkohli) is likely to step down as skipper of the limited-overs format after the ICC T20 World Cup. pic.twitter.com/jQ7wErMoLg — IANS Tweets (@ians_india) September 13, 2021

