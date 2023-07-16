A sloth bear was spotted wandering around at a Zilla Parishad school in Nanded's Mahur on Sunday afternoon. The incident happened at Digdi Tanda, which is located in a remote forest area. Fortunately, it was a Sunday, so the school had a holiday. So no untoward incident happened. However, the spotting of a bear has stirred panic among the parents. An onlooker shot the video of the bear. It shows the bear walking around the school premises and disappearing into the wilderness behind. Fox Spotted in Thane Video: Panic In Naupada After Animal Seen Roaming in Residential Area.

Bear in Nanded School Video:

