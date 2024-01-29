The Beating Retreat ceremony is presently underway at the Vijay Chowk in Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and others were present for the Beating Retreat ceremony. The Beating Retreat ceremony marks the culmination of Republic Day celebrations. The Beating Retreat ceremony began amid mid strains of soulful music, with the Raisina Hills reverberating with the sound of captivating and foot-tapping Indian tunes played by military and paramilitary bands. Beating Retreat Ceremony 2024: Vijay Chowk To Resonate With All-Indian Tunes During Grand Ceremony Today.

Beating Retreat Ceremony Underway in Delhi

#WATCH | Beating Retreat ceremony underway at Vijay Chowk in Delhi. President Droupadi Murmu, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and others present at the ceremony. pic.twitter.com/lUNhMVR2mH — ANI (@ANI) January 29, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)