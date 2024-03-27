A heartwarming video going viral on social media shows members of the Sikh and Muslim community offering "Paath" and namaz together in a gurdwara in a village in Punjab. The video from Punjab's Malerkotla district shows members of the two communities offering "Paatth" and namaz in the main hall of a gurdwara. As per a report in the Times of India, members of the Muslim community offered namaz while a call for prayer was made inside the main hall. Later, they also broke their Ramzan fast at the langar hall of the gurdwara in Kalian village.

People Offer ‘Paath’ and Namaz in Punjab’s Gurdwara

Watch | 'Paath', namaz held together in this gurdwara in #Punjab (Visuals from Kalian village, Malerkotla district) Read story by @shariqmajeed75 here https://t.co/3lovWfI1rY pic.twitter.com/NHTNbnD57Y — The Times Of India (@timesofindia) March 27, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)