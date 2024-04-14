Bee Attack in Burhanpur: Picnic Turns Into Nightmare as Swarm of Bees Attack People in Madhya Pradesh, Viral Video Shows People Running for Cover

People ran for cover after a swarm of bees attacked them in Madhya Pradesh’s Burhanpur. In a viral video, people were seen covering their faces with bags as a swarm of bees attacked them. A video of the incident has gone viral on social media. A few people were seen passed out on the ground from bee attack. According to reports, a swarm of bees attacked people who had gone for picnic, causing panic and resulting in multiple injuries. The attack occurred when people were enjoying a party, and the sudden onslaught of bees caused a chaotic scene. Several individuals were severely injured due to bee stings. Among the victims, 12 people had to be admitted to the district hospital for treatment. The condition of five of them is reported to be critical. Monkey Attack in Saharanpur: Minor Boy Suffers Injuries After Animal Attacks Him in Uttar Pradesh, Disturbing Video Surfaces.

Burhanpur Bee Attack

Bees attack can be fatal. Incident from asirgarh fort, Burhanpur Madhya Pradesh. Picnic turned into life threatening chaos. 30+ injured. 15+ admitted to a local hospital.#bees #Israel #attack pic.twitter.com/SrvLQce3NE — Mohammed Javed (@muhammedjaved87) April 13, 2024

