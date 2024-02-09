A Bengaluru-based software engineer claimed that he was dismissed from his job a day after he publicly talked about recession in the technology sector on X, formerly twitter. Jishnu Mohan, who was employed at Forma ended up losing his job on February 8, merely 24 hours after voicing his concerns about his career on social media. Mohan joined the organisation in 2019, and had been working remotely from Kochi, Kerala, at the time of his lay-off. He posted a long thread on X, detailing his experience which quickly gained traction and went viral. Netizens responded to his social media post, offering job opportunities and forwarding his resumes to relevant individuals. Bengaluru Shocker: Woman Techie Dies After Falling From Fifth Floor While Cleaning Sliding Window of Flat.

