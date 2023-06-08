As India Meteorological Department (IMD) declared southwest monsoon onset over Kerala today, several sporadic showers and storms are expected to begin soon in the city of Bengaluru. Additionally, while Cyclone Biparjoy is still present, westerlies will blow across the South Interior Karnataka region, causing rainfall. Residents have been posting pics of cloudy skies and storm-like weather occurring in the city on microblogging site Twitter since Wednesday evening. Bengaluru Rains: Heavy Downpour Causes Uprooting of Trees, Severe Waterlogging in Parts of City (See Pics and Videos).

Bengaluru Braces Up for Storm, Heavy Rains as Monsoon Arrived in Kerala

South West Monsoon clouds are almost at the knocking doors of Mangaluru city PC: @ambivertguy98#Monsoon2023 #KarnatakaRains pic.twitter.com/bDfE7x4P5y — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) June 8, 2023

Heavy Storm Expected in Several Parts of Bengaluru

Intense storm over Kaduru and surrounding places towards East - NE of Chikkamagaluru#KarnatakaRains pic.twitter.com/laWQcEB0CJ — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) June 7, 2023

