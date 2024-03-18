Google Engineer and YouTube 'Striver' has reportedly faced verbal abuse in Bengaluru. Striver (@striver_79) shared the incident details on X and tagged Uber India. He posted on X that he booked an Uber' KA05AL8909' for an estimated journey of 1.5 hours. He added that the driver kept talking over his phone on a loudspeaker for the first 30 minutes. He said he and his friend had a hot headache after a while and requested to use headphones to talk politely. Instead of hearing the request, he abused them and asked them to get out of the car, saying, "I am not comfortable riding with you people". According to a report by Times of India, his post caught the eyes of other users, who shared their instances of turning on air conditioning or charging extra fees. US Billionaire Angela Chao Dies After Accidentally Reversing Tesla Into Pond, Accident Puts Car's Gearshift Design Under Scrutiny.

Google Techie Says, 'First bad experience in Bangalore.':

First bad experience in Bangalore. Booked this Uber @Uber_India the estimated journey time was 1.5 hours. For the first 30 minutes, the driver constantly kept talking over his phone on a loudspeaker. I and my friend, got some headache after a while, and asked him politely to… pic.twitter.com/Gf2DKyNNHK — Striver (@striver_79) March 16, 2024

