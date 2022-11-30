In a shocking incident, a woman was killed by her live-in partner as the argument between the couple took a violent turn in Bengaluru. According to the reports, the deceased was identified as Krishna Kumari while her live-in partner is Santosh Dhami. Reportedly, Dhami banged Kumari's head against the wall after a heated argument in Horamavu in Bengaluru. Delhi Horror: Man Murders Live-In Partner in Mehrauli, Chops Her Body Into 35 Pieces and Dumps Them at Various Places; Arrested.

Man Murders Live-In Partner by Banging Her Head Against Wall:

Bengaluru, Karnataka | A woman Krishna Kumari, was killed by her live-in partner Santosh Dhami as he banged her head against the wall after a heated argument, in Horamavu in Bengaluru: Bheemashankar S Guled, DCP, East division, Bengaluru — ANI (@ANI) November 30, 2022

