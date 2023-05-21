Normal life was thrown out of gear in Bengaluru and a dozen places reported waterlogging, with trees uprooted at multiple places as rain lashed the state capital. The underpass in the KR circle area witnessed severe waterlogging, where a few people got stuck. Fire and emergency services personnel saved a family from a car trapped under neck-deep water at the underpass. One woman was taken to the hospital, where she died. Bengaluru Rains: Woman Dies At Flooded KR Circle Underpass, Karnataka CM Siddharamaiah Meets Her Family at St Martha’s Hospital.

Bengaluru Rains:

#WATCH | Karnataka: Severe waterlogging witnessed in several parts of Bengaluru after heavy rain lashed the city. (Earlier visuals from Sadashiva Nagar) pic.twitter.com/tXXsz373Sm — ANI (@ANI) May 21, 2023

