The Rameshwaram Cafe on Sunday, March 3, took to X and said that they will resume operations on March 8th, on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri. "Thank you for standing by us during this challenging time. We look forward to welcoming you back to The Rameshwaram Cafe Brookfield," a tweet by them read. Meanwhile, a video going viral on social media shows people standing in a long queue outside the Rameshwaram Cafe in Indiranagar today. "The Spirit of Namma BENGALURU which can never be broken," the caption of the video read. It must be noted that as many as 10 people were left injured after an explosion took place at Bengaluru's popular Rameshwaram cafe in the Whitefield area on Friday, March 1. The Rameshwaram Cafe is one of the popular hangouts and is usually extremely crowded during lunch hours. Bengaluru Cafe Blast: Karnataka Police Investigates Explosion Site at Rameshwaram Cafe (Watch Video).

Rameshwaram Cafe to Reopen on March 8

Thank you for standing by us during this challenging time. We look forward to welcoming you back to The Rameshwaram Cafe Brookfield #Riseagain #therameshwaramcafe pic.twitter.com/QR2Ii4pwfG — The Rameshwaram Cafe (@RameshwaramCafe) March 3, 2024

Spirit of Namma Bengaluru

The Spirit of Namma BENGALURU which can never be broken 💛♥️ Crowd at The Rameshwaram Cafe, Indiranagara today pic.twitter.com/hXYYGrEsXp — Karnataka Weather (@Bnglrweatherman) March 3, 2024

