A shocking video of school students involved in a brawl in Bengaluru is going viral on social media. According to reports, an argument between students from Bishop cotton's girl's high school turned violent as they came to blows, and indulged in an all-out street fight. The alleged incident took place at around 3 pm on May 17 at Bengaluru's St Marks Road. While a case hasn't been filed in the matter, the school also has not issued any statement in this regard yet.

Check tweets:

An argument between students from Bishop cotton's girls high school turned violent in Bengaluru's St marks road as they came to blows & indulged in an all out street fight around 3pm yest. No case filed in the matter. School hasn't issued any statement in this regard yet. pic.twitter.com/t8L1x5NMDY — Deepak Bopanna (@dpkBopanna) May 18, 2022

#Bengaluru School Girls Engaged In Street Brawl... This is such an embarrassment for a prestigious school like #BishopCotton pic.twitter.com/Lcs6ouWj1h — CL Ramakrishnan (@kishen05journo) May 18, 2022

