Today, on December 1, alarming death threats via email targeted 15 schools in Bengaluru, escalating concerns over safety. In response, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah assured the public that the police are actively investigating the threats, and stringent security measures have been implemented. Urging parents not to panic, he stated, "Police will investigate, and I have directed them to do so. Security measures have been taken, and parents need not panic. I have instructed the police to inspect the schools and enhance security. A preliminary report has been received from the police department." Bengaluru Schools Bomb Threat: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Rushes to Evacuated School (Watch Video).

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah Directs Police Probe into Bomb Threats

On several schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats, Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says, 'Police will investigate, and I have directed them to do so. Security measures have been taken, and parents need not panic. I have instructed the police to inspect the schools and enhance… https://t.co/uutlo3CVgs pic.twitter.com/ZA3hSbgBAS — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

