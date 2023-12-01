Bengaluru Schools Bomb Threat: Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar Rushes to Evacuated School (Watch Video)

Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar visited a school in Bengaluru following the threats, where students and staff were promptly evacuated, actively engaging with authorities to gather information and assess the situation.

Socially Team Latestly| Dec 01, 2023 11:35 AM IST

On December 1, around 15 schools in Bengaluru received bomb threats via email, prompting swift action from authorities. Karnataka Deputy CM DK Shivakumar visited a school in Bengaluru following the threats, where students and staff were promptly evacuated, actively engaging with authorities to gather information and assess the situation. Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara assured a thorough inspection of the 15 affected schools, stating, "We cannot take any risk, we are inspecting the schools and are taking all precautionary measures in schools. We will take strict action against those who are making threatening calls. We are looking into all aspects." Bengaluru Schools Bomb Threat: Students, Staff Evacuated After 13 Schools Receive Threatening Emails.

Deputy CM  DK Shivakumar Responds to School Threats in Bengaluru

Karnataka Home Minister Dr G Parameshwara Addresses School Threats

