Panic engulfed Bengaluru after more than 13 schools across the city received bomb threats through anonymous emails on Friday, December 1. After the threatening emails, the authorities quickly evacuated the students and the school staff. Reports said the first wave of threats targeted seven schools, including Napel and Vidyashilpa in Basaveshwar Nagar, who were subjected to these alarming threats. Shortly afterwards, several more educational institutions received similar threats via email. Rapido Auto Driver Sexually Assaults Woman in Bengaluru, Throws Her Out of Moving Vehicle.

Bengaluru Schools Get Bomb Threats

VIDEO | Over 10 schools in Bengaluru receive bomb threats via email. Police conducting a probe into an apparent case of a hoax call. pic.twitter.com/boSsyKG9kj — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 1, 2023

Bengaluru Schools Bomb Threat

