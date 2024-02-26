Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board on Monday, February 26 issued a notice regarding the disruption of water supply in several areas of Bengaluru city due to maintenance work. The city will face 24-hour water disruption from 6 am on February 27 to 6 am on February 28, due to maintenance work and installation of Unaccounted For Water (UFW) bulk flow metres, announced BWSSB. The projects aim to minimize water losses and enhance water supply efficiency within the city. Bengaluru Water Cut News Update: City Braces for 24-Hour Supply Disruption on February 27 and 28; Check Timing, Areas and Other Details.

Bengaluru To Face 24-Hour Water Supply Disruption: Check Timing, Areas

Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board issues a notice about the disruption of water supply on 27-28 February 2024 for emergency maintenance work and installation of UFW bulk flow meters. pic.twitter.com/5IL1ufrQ24 — ANI (@ANI) February 26, 2024

