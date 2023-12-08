A mobile tower on top of a building collapsed during a demolition drive in Karnataka's Bengaluru on Friday, December 8. Locals recorded the video of the tower collapse on their phones. The video shows the tower, fitted on top of a narrow building in the Parvathinagar area, starting to lean while another house was being demolished nearby. The tower then comes crashing down. Fortunately, no one was injured in the incident. Bengaluru Shocker: Private School Teacher Beats Student With Iron Rod for Not Doing Homework.

