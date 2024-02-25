Drinking water shortage has always remained a serious crisis in the electronic capital of India. This issue is especially observed in the outer zones and several densely populated pocket areas within the city of Bengaluru. Residents living in Whitefield, Mahadevpura and RR Nagar area encountered significant shortages of drinking water on Sunday, February 25. A video shared by news agency ANI, showed people queuing up in front of community taps with empty barrels and containers as water scarcity persist in the areas. Bengaluru Building Collapse: Two Fear Trapped As Under-Construction Structure Collapses (Watch Video).

People Line Up To Fill Containers:

#WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: People in areas like Whitefield, Mahadevpura and RR Nagar face drinking water shortages pic.twitter.com/UvqtKMFZws — ANI (@ANI) February 25, 2024

