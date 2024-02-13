Several X users have recently discovered that some of the Domino’s Pizza outlets listed on Swiggy, a popular food delivery app, are fake and do not belong to the official franchise. They have shared screenshots showing the fake outlets opened in the name of Domino's. One of the customers, who posted his complaint on X, formerly Twitter, wrote, “Hey @Swiggy This is clearly a fraud. Only one of these is genuine. Why are you letting this happen? Why isn’t @dominos objecting to blatant violation of trademark.” Swiggy replied to his tweet, asking him to contact them via direct message. Swiggy responded to the issue and asked the user to contact them. It should be noted that the issue is not rampant, and the fake outlets were reported in Kolkata and Ghaziabad. Mumbai: Man Finds ‘Half-Cooked’ Medicine Strip in His Online Food Order, Swiggy Responds After Video Goes Viral.

Fake Domino's Pizza Restaurant Pulls Up on Swiggy

Hey @Swiggy This is clearly a fraud. Only one of these is genuine. Why are you letting this happen? Why isn't @dominos objecting to blatant violation of trademark. pic.twitter.com/Gv8Lt2rRU8 — Ravi Handa (@ravihanda) February 12, 2024

Beware

Fake Domino's Pizza Restaurant on Swiggy

The issue is rampant. These screenshots are from 2 different locations in 2 different cities. pic.twitter.com/cpKMudE5sd — Rajit (@rajitsingh) February 12, 2024

Swiggy Responds

@ravihanda Hey Ravi, we'd like to have this looked into, please share your pincode over DM for us to have this checked. ^Luv — Swiggy Cares (@SwiggyCares) February 12, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)