A case of food poisoning has reportedly taken place on the Chennai-Pune Bharat Gaurav Train. As per reports, passengers travelling from Chennai to Pune on the Bharat Gaurav train suffered from food poisoning after consuming food served on the train. A total of 40 passengers suffered food poisoning onboard the Bharat Gaurav train coming from Chennai to Pune. The incident is said to have taken place at midnight on Tuesday, November 28, when the train reached Pune from Chennai. Soon, staff and doctors of Sassoon Hospital rushed to the railway station and administered first aid to the passengers. The passengers were later admitted to Sassoon Hospital in Pune, where their condition is stable. Karnataka Shocker: Eight Passengers Found Unconscious After Allegedly Consuming Poison-Laced Food By Strangers on Train, Hospitalised.

