After a two-day hiatus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumed the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh, on Sunday, February 11. Accompanied by a large crowd of Congress leaders and supporters, Gandhi travelled in an open jeep, joined by state Congress in-charge Sachin Pilot, state party chief Dipak Baij, and Leader of Opposition Charan Das Mahant. The yatra had entered Raigarh from Odisha earlier and resumed after a two-day break. Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Uttar Pradesh Rescheduled, Shortened Due to Ongoing UP Board Exams.

Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Chhattisgarh

#WATCH | After a two-day hiatus, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi resumes Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra from Raigarh, Chhattisgarh. Congress MP Rahul Gandhi started the yatra from Thoubal, Manipur on January 14. pic.twitter.com/le996r5USs — ANI (@ANI) February 11, 2024

