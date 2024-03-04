During the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Biaora, Madhya Pradesh, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the central government, alleging that it deliberately obstructs job opportunities. Gandhi stated, "Government has no intention of giving you jobs. They have given the Agniveer Scheme, then they leak exam papers... because they don't want to give government jobs to anyone." His remarks come amidst his ongoing Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra, which resumed from Binaganj, Madhya Pradesh, on March 4. Rahul Gandhi to Participate in RJD's Mega Rally in Patna, Says Congress Leader Jairam Ramesh.

Rahul Gandhi Accuses Government of Hindering Job Opportunities

#WATCH | Rajgarh, Madhya Pradesh: At the Congress' Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Biaora, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi says, "Government has no intention of giving you jobs. They have given the Agniveer Scheme, then they leak exam papers... because they don't want to give government jobs… pic.twitter.com/usnyP9lM7E — ANI (@ANI) March 4, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)