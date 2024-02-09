Maharashtra Navnirmaan Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena UBT MP Sanjay Raut demanded Bharat Ratna for the late Balasaheb Thackeray on Friday. Both the leaders took to X, formerly Twitter, urging the Central Government to confer India's highest civilian award on the Shiv Sena founder. Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced today that former prime ministers PV Narasimha Rao and Charan Singh and scientist Dr MS Swaminathan will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. Bal Thackeray Birth Anniversary 2024: PM Narendra Modi Remembers Shiv Sena Founder, Says ‘He Was a Towering Figure’.

Bharat Ratna For Balasaheb Thackeray

MNS chief Raj Thackeray demands Bharat Ratna for Balasaheb Thackeray pic.twitter.com/hHlYQri4Tb — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

Sanjay Raut Demands Bharat Ratna For Balasaheb Thackeray

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Sanjay Raut demands Bharat Ratna for Balasaheb Thackeray pic.twitter.com/6VyxxaYlLH — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)