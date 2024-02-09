Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Chaudhary distributed sweets as the Government of India announced Bharat Ratna for his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh on Friday, February 9, 2024. When asked about BJP amid rumours of him joining NDA, Chaudhary said, "Talking about seats or votes will make this day less important. When I am congratulating and PM Modi has given a decision which proves he understands the basic sentiments and character of the nation." Former PMs PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Activist MS Swaminathan to Get Bharat Ratna, Announces PM Narendra Modi.

Jayant Chaudhary Distributes Sweets as Centre Announces Bharat Ratna for Chaudhary Charan Singh

#WATCH | Delhi | RLD chief Jayant Chaudhary distributes sweets as the Government of India announces Bharat Ratna for his grandfather and former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh. pic.twitter.com/FuEAfFfEQx — ANI (@ANI) February 9, 2024

