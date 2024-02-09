Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath welcomed the central government’s decision to confer former Prime Minister Chaudhary Charan Singh with Bharat Ratna. The latter said, “Former PM and farmer leader Chaudhary Charan Singh being honoured with Bharat Ratna is a welcome move. This is the honour of crores of farmers of the country.” This is even more special for UP as Chaudhary Charan Singh also served as the chief minister of the state, he added. Former PMs PV Narasimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and Activist MS Swaminathan to Get Bharat Ratna, Announces PM Narendra Modi.

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Bharat Ratna to Chaudhary Charan Singh

