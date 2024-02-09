Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Friday, February 9, that former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao will be conferred with the Bharat Ratna. "Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna", the latter said in a recent tweet. "Narasimha Rao Garu’s tenure as Prime Minister was marked by significant measures that opened India to global markets, fostering a new era of economic development. Furthermore, his contributions to India's foreign policy, language and education sectors underscore his multifaceted legacy as a leader who not only steered India through critical transformations but also enriched its cultural and intellectual heritage", he added. Bharat Ratna to Lal Krishna Advani: Former Deputy PM and Veteran BJP Leader To Be Conferred Bharat Ratna, Announces PM Narendra Modi.

Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao

Delighted to share that our former Prime Minister, Shri PV Narasimha Rao Garu, will be honoured with the Bharat Ratna. As a distinguished scholar and statesman, Narasimha Rao Garu served India extensively in various capacities. He is equally remembered for the work he did as… pic.twitter.com/lihdk2BzDU — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) February 9, 2024

