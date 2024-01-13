Anant Kumar Hegde, former Union Minister and BJP Lok Sabha MP from Uttara Kannada, stirred controversy with his recent remarks in Kumta. Addressing BJP workers, Hegde suggested that the Bhatkal Mosque would share the same fate as the Babri Masjid. Despite acknowledging that some might perceive his statement as a threat, he asserted that it wouldn’t deter the Hindu community from pursuing what they believe is right. Hegde also criticised Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah for his decision to abstain from the Ram Temple inauguration event in Ayodhya. He stated, “Congress is not an opponent to us, but Siddaramaiah is. Their mentality has been sold to minority votes. Their cheap and anti-Hindu mentality is what we oppose.” In response to Hegde’s comments, Siddaramaiah questioned the cultural values represented by such statements. He argued that the use of politically inappropriate language could tarnish their own dignity rather than his. Belagavi Border Dispute: Karnataka Minister Laxmi Hebbalkar Says Belgaum Belonged to Maharashtra Before Independence, Stirs Controversy.

Anant Kumar Hegde’s Controversial Remarks

Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah says, "That is his culture. When Ananthkumar Hegde was the Union Minister, he said we will change the constitution when we come to power. Can we expect culture from him? Can they be called civilized? Some respect the Chief Minister of the state and some… https://t.co/Il3llx0jEy pic.twitter.com/2hyg0oelcs — ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2024

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)