Bhojpuri singer Pawan Singh declined BJP's Lok Sabha ticket from Asansol, a day after saffron party declared his candidacy from West Bengal's Asansol seat. Singh expressed his gratitude to top brass for trusting him. On Sunday, March 3, Pawan Singh took to X (formerly twitter) and wrote, "I express my heartfelt gratitude to the top leadership of Bharatiya Janata Party. The party trusted me and declared me as the candidate from West Bengal's Asansol but due to some reason, I will not be able to contest the elections from Asansol". Lok Sabha Elections 2024: BJP Banking on Its Sitting MPs As It Targets To Win All 80 LS Seats in Uttar Pradesh.

Pawan Singh Turns Down BJP's LS Ticket:

