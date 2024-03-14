In a distressing incident, around 70 school children in Araria, Bihar were hospitalised on Wednesday. The children fell ill after consuming the mid-day meal provided at their school. A video of the students undergoing treatment at hospital has been shared by news agency PTI. The cause of the illness is currently under investigation. This comes after around 50 students from a primary school in Bihar's Sitamarhi were rushed to hospital after they complained of stomach ache and vomiting after consuming mid-day meal at school in September last year. Mid-Day Meal in Uttar Pradesh: Midday Meals To Have Millet Flavour in UP Government Schools.

Students Hospitalised After Consuming Mid-Day Meal

VIDEO | Around 70 school children were hospitalised after consuming mid-day meal in #Bihar's Araria yesterday. (Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/3UyMbCvZXc — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) March 14, 2024

