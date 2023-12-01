The Delhi police have arrested the main accused identified as Mani Kumar, involved in Bihar's Axis Bank, Lalganj branch robbery. On August 8, four men wearing masks and helmets entered the Axis Bank and robbed Rs 1 crore at gunpoint and fled the scene. The robbers had also taken the hard disk of the CCTV cameras along with them after committing the crime. However, a separate back-up video was recovered on the basis of which the police launched an investigation. After months of pursuit on November 28, the police received information that Kumar was hiding in the parking lot near Red Fort. Police conducted thorough search but failed to apprehend him. Later, the mastermind and the kingpin of the bank robbery was arrested from a cafe at Connaught Place in Delhi where he was working as a security guard. The 40-year-old accused had fled to Nepal to escape punishment, said Manoj Kumar Meena, North DCP. Bharat Finance Bank Loot Video: Robbers Steal Rs 5 Lakh From Bank at Gunpoint in Bihar's Vaishali, CCTV Footage of Robbery Goes Viral.

Main Accused, Mani Kumar Was Nabbed From Delhi:

Mani Kumar, a wanted mastermind and kingpin of Rs 1 crore bank dacoity in an Axis bank, Lalganj branch in Bihar, was arrested by the team of Special Staff (North district) at Janpath in Delhi. He had fled to Nepal: DCP North Manoj Kumar Meena — ANI (@ANI) December 1, 2023

