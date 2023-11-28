Four out of six children children were injured in a bomb explosion in Bihar's Begusarai district on Tuesday, November 28. The explosion reportedly took place in a ruined house situated at Pahsara under Navkothi police station area. The six children reportedly entered the abandoned house while they were playing near the area. "They found a tiffin box and hurled it on the wall which exploded. As a result of the explosion four of the children were wounded", said Begusarai SP, Yogendra Kumar. The children are in stable condition now and FSL and bomb disposal team are present at the spot. Police is investigating as to how a bomb ended up in an abandoned house. Bihar: Crude Bomb Lobbed Inside Regent Cinema Hall in Patna, No Casualty.

#WATCH | 4 children injured in an explosion in Begusarai, Bihar pic.twitter.com/C7sMDVG5yH — ANI (@ANI) November 28, 2023

