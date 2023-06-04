A portion of the four-lane Sultanganj-Aguani Ghat bridge under construction over the river Ganga collapsed on Sunday. The estimated cost of the bridge is Rs 1,710 crore. There was no casualty or property damage reported. This is the second time the under-construction bridge has collapsed. The last time the structure fell was in May last year. More details are awaited. Bihar Bridge Collapse: Under-Construction Road Bridge Collapses in Purnea After Concrete Work Starts.

Bihar Bridge Collapse Video:

#Bihar a portion of under construction bridge over Ganga river collapsed today. The Aguanhighat Sultanganj bridge will connect Khagaria and Bhagalpur districts. pic.twitter.com/7DLTQszso7 — All India Radio News (@airnewsalerts) June 4, 2023

