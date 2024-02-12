In a tragic accident in Bihar's Katihar district, a bus headed for Siliguri overturned, resulting in two fatalities and several injuries. A video of the Bihar bus accident has surfaced on social media. Authorities are awaiting further details on the incident. Samastipur Road Accident: Two People Travelling in Motorcycle Killed After Speeding Truck Overturns and Falls on Them in Bihar, Protesting Locals Set Vehicle on Fire.

Bihar Bus Accident

VIDEO | Two killed, several injured as Siliguri-bound bus overturns in Bihar's Katihar. More details are awaited. pic.twitter.com/jY7GKmLX3z — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 12, 2024

