Bihar chief minister and JDU leader Nitish Kumar was attacked on Sunday by a man during an event in his home district Bakhtiyarpur, pointing to a massive lapse in the CM’s security. The accused, believed to be a mentally unstable local resident, was immediately arrested. CM Kumar was about to pay his respects to the statue of Shilbhadra Yaji, a freedom fighter from Bihar, on the premises of a local hospital when the incident happened.

Watch Video:

Bihar CM Security breach. Nitish Kumar, Chief Minister of Bihar, slapped by a local in Bakhtiyarpur. The man is a local, was immediately arrested by the cops.#NitishKumar pic.twitter.com/v3ALRZu05q — News18 (@CNNnews18) March 27, 2022

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)