A public outcry for strict action was sparked by video of a Dalit woman being thrashed by a police official in Sitamarhi, Bihar, raising worries about police brutality. The cop, according to the authorities, was attempting to keep things under control after a brawl broke out between two parties in an abduction case. The woman on the street was being thrashed with a stick by Surasand police station inspector Rajkishore Singh in the midst of heated arguments as he hit her many times in the Surasand market area. After the clip surfaced online it went viral on social media with users demanding immediate suspension of the accused cop. According to a recent statement by Sitamarhi Police, an investigation has been launched into the matter. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Policeman Brutally Thrashes Woman in Lock-Up in Kanpur, Samajwadi Party Shares Disturbing Video.

Cop Thrashes Dalit Woman in Sitamarhi

