In a shocking incident, a couple was shot at by neighbours in Bihar's Motihari over a land dispute. A video of the incident, which occurred on Tuesday, March 19, has surfaced on social media. The video shows the assailant continuing to fire shots even after one of the victims had collapsed. The injured husband and wife were promptly admitted to a local hospital for emergency treatment. The police arrested one person in connection with the incident. Bihar Shocker: Two Shot Dead by Five Bike-Borne Assailants in Katihar, Probe Underway.

Husband, Wife Shot At by Neighbours

One Accused Arrested

