The Nitish Kumar-led Bihar government on Wednesday transferred over 15 IAS officers. According to a Department of Personnel and Administrative Reforms (DPAR) notification, Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister S. Siddhartha is the new Additional Home Department Chief Secretary. After the Bhagalpur bridge collapse, Pratyay Amrit, surrounded by allegations, was given the responsibility of another department. Amrit was also made the Additional Chief Secretary of the Disaster Management Department. UP IAS Officer Transfer News Update: Over 20 IAS Officers in Uttar Pradesh Transferred by Yogi Adityanath Government.

Bihar IAS Officer Transfer News:

◾️ बिहार में बड़े पैमाने पर IAS अधिकारियों का तबादला। ◾️ सरकार ने कई वरिष्ठ IAS अधिकारियों के विभाग बदले। ◾️ सामान्य प्रशासन विभाग ने जारी की अधिसूचना। ◾️ मुख्यमंत्री के प्रधान सचिव एस सिद्धार्थ को गृह विभाग का नया अपर मुख्य सचिव बनाया गया। ◾️ भागलपुर पुल गिरने के बाद आरोपों… pic.twitter.com/BrEp7Y9vzT — Bihar Tak (@BiharTakChannel) June 7, 2023

